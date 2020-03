KATY KEENE – Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 8pm on CW50.

WE ARE A FAMILY – With everyone reeling from what happened to Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), Jorge must now explain to his dad about Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp).

Katy (Lucy Hale) is vying for an important apprenticeship, but in order to earn it she is given an impossible task that involves dealing with Xandra (Camille Hyde).

The group all wants to celebrate Pepper’s (Julia Chan) birthday like in years past, but this year she does something a little different, but her plan gets hijacked by Ms. Freesia (guest star Bernadette Peters).

Meanwhile, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is eager to get her music out into the world, so she shoots a music video behind Alexander’s (Lucien Laviscount) back.

Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa also star.

Jessica Lowrey directed the episode written by Will Ewing (#108).

Original airdate 3/26/2020.

Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.