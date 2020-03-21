Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue and Hartley Sawyer as Dibny (Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW)

THE FLASH – Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

WHEN RALPH MET SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client.

However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure.

Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source.

Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo (#612).

Original airdate 2/18/2020.