Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue and Hartley Sawyer as Dibny (Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW)
THE FLASH – Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
WHEN RALPH MET SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client.
However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure.
Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source.
Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo (#612).
Original airdate 2/18/2020.