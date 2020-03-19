(CBS DETROIT) – There’s new information in the ongoing restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border.

Canada’s Prime Minister says you can now expect that border to close as early as Friday.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the move Wednesday.

They’ll close the border for all non-essential travel by Friday or Saturday.

Essential travel includes supply chains, food, fuel and medical supplies.

The closure is expected to last for at least 30 days.

