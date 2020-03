(CBS DETROIT) – Worries over travel continue to mount.

A new survey from the University of Florida found 43 percent of travelers say they’re avoiding air travel entirely.

That’s up from 32 percent the same time last week.

If you are worried about flying, all major U.S. airlines are offering free cancellation or a change of flights.

