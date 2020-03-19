(CBS DETROIT) – Life on Wall Street is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting next Monday, traders will move to an electronic trading system rather than physically trading on the floor.

This after two people working at the New York Stock Exchange tested positive for COVID-19.

This will be the first time in history physical trading has stopped in favor of electronics.

