(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s National Guard is activated and ready to help in the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Whitmer mobilized the state’s National Guard yesterday to help deliver medical supplies.

Everything from face masks to gloves was delivered for medical facilities.

Officials say they’re working with the state emergency operations center.

National Guard soldiers are on standby if more help is requested.

