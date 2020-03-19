(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit automakers are closing plants in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, but they might continue production of a with a different product.

According to the Detroit Free Press, both General Motors and Ford are talking with the federal government about making medical supplies.

This comes as hospitals around the country report a shortage of supplies needed in the fight against COVID-19.

Ford said in a statement, “As America’s largest producer of vehicles and top employer of autoworkers, Ford stands ready to help the administration in any way we can, including the possibility of producing ventilators and other equipment.”

