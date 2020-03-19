(CBS DETROIT) – An important consumer alert for those waiting on relief checks, the Federal Trade Commission says be even more mindful of scammers.

Congress is currently working on giving out at least $1,000 to Americans affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

The FTC says the government will not ask you to pay anything to get that money, and they definitely won’t ask you for your bank or social security number.

Congress hasn’t yet approved the relief payments.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.