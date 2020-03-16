(CBS DETROIT) – If you get sick or want to go to the doctor without the hassle of actually going, many providers now offer virtual visits.

iI’s as simple as a video chat with your doctor or provider.

Doctors at West Family Medicine in Kalamazoo say if you have minor symptoms like a sore throat, it’s best to schedule a virtual visit.

The visit is not only quicker for you, but safer for others at the doctor’s office.

Hospitals and healthcare providers offering online visits say be mindful of wait times and schedule early if you have concerns.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.