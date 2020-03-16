(CBS DETROIT) – Several national stores and restaurants are now modifying their hours because of coronavirus.

Walmart is changing its operating hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This will allow workers more time to restock shelves and clean stores.

Apple and Nike say they are closing all stores.

Other companies like Starbucks and Chick-fil-A will remain open, but only for pickup or drive-thru orders.

These changes are expected to last at least a few weeks.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.