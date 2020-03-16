DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Orders are going up and there’s no charge on the tab.

“I just wanted to give back to those children that literally depend on those meals at school,” said Nicole Christian, Burger Grille owner.

Monday doors were shut at all Michigan public and private schools.

The mandate was handed down from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and remains in effect for three weeks to slow the spread COVID-19.

While kids are missing class amid closures, local restaurants are pitching in to make sure they don’t miss a meal.

K-12 students were able to dine-in for a free hot breakfast at the Mighty Wing Shop on Detroit’s west side where they filled-up on pancakes and bacon.

The Burger Grille on Schoolcraft served free carry-out burgers, chicken tenders, grilled cheese and fries for lunch.

“I’m a mother and I just know these kids they’re hungry. They you know, even with them being out of school if you have a full pantry your pantry is going to be empty by the time it’s time for them to go back to school because they just like to eat,” said Christian.

After a weekend of limited items at the grocery stores in the wake of a public health crisis parents say each meal goes a long way.

