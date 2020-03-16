ROYAL OAK (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Zoo is keeping their doors open despite the ongoing outbreak.

The zoo’s website says they’ll remain open with a few changes to keep visitors safe.

Those include 50 hand sanitizing stations around the park and the closure of all in-door activities.

Zoo officials say they want everyone to use their best judgement and stay home if sick.

They’ve also put a limit of five-thousand visitors that can attend each day.

