EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State University was the first to call off in-class learning once coronavirus cases were confirmed in Michigan.

It switched to online-only classes starting Wednesday at noon.

The university is asking all students to stay home and away from campus.

Students say it comes as a surprise but is for the best.

MSU officials say they’re working with staff about laboratory and performance-based classes.

The plan is to resume in-person classes on April 20.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.