EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State University was the first to call off in-class learning once coronavirus cases were confirmed in Michigan. 

It switched to online-only classes starting Wednesday at noon. 

The university is asking all students to stay home and away from campus. 

Students say it comes as a surprise but is for the best. 

MSU officials say they’re working with staff about laboratory and performance-based classes. 

The plan is to resume in-person classes on April 20.

