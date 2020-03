(CBS DETROIT) – Boeing imposed a hiring freeze starting Thursday due to the coronavirus epidemic.

This comes as the virus undercuts profits for the airline industry.

Boeing still faces fallout from problems with the Boeing 737 Max Fleet.

The company’s chief executive told employees “its critical for any company to preserve cash during these challenging times.”

