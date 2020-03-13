MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Prepare to be counted.

The once every 10-year United States census starts soon.

The Census Bureau says forms will start arriving in the mail Friday.

Everyone should receive the form by March 20 at the latest.

The forms explain how to participate in the census whether you want to do it online, by phone, or by mail.

If you don’t respond, expect someone to come to your door to make sure you do.

