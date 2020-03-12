ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan says Martin Philbert is out of his position as provost.

Philbert faced multiple accusations of sexual assault with more than a dozen women reportedly coming forward.

U of M officials confirmed the accusations last month and put Philbert on administrative leave.

The university is expected to name an interim provost soon.

The investigation into Philbert is ongoing.

