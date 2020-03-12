MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan couple is proving sometimes love really is the strongest, no matter your age or distance.

Dallas and Amelia have shared their love for 33 years.

They both have different conditions, requiring them to stay at different assisted living centers.

Dallas lives in Standish and Amelia in Holly.

Once nurses found out about their separation, they knew it was time to reunite them.

The couple got to spend the day together during Amelia’s visit.

Nurses say it was worth the time and price.

