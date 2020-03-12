DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Now that COVID-19 has reached Michigan, one local school is making preparations for the possibility of online learning.

“In the case that we do have to close the school we begin preparing ourselves as an executive team. First of all, to just look at what are the services that we need to provide outside of school to our families as well as our teachers and staff,” said Lawrence Hood, Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences chief academic officer.

Announcing the first two cases of COVID-19 in the state late Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer previously said it was just a matter of time before the virus hit Michigan. Knowing that she prepared a plan to combat the virus.

Now DAAS is following suit.

“We’re not prepared so our goal is to be prepared, so we’re beginning to take precautions. But being that we serve an underserved population, there are some other things that we have to consider,” said Hood.

Hood says computer and internet resources are available to students at school, but due to financial circumstances, many of them do not have home access. He says the school hopes to be able to provide computers for home use, but looking for assistance from a local internet provider if the need arises.

“We’re also reaching out to our community to see if that’s possible,” he said.

The school says whether they close or not, they’re still doing everything they can to ensure everyone’s healthy, including putting these hand sanitizers throughout the building.

