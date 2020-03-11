



A group of Yankee Air Museum volunteers, some who also happen to be veterans, came together to restore a glider once used to train pilots in WWII.

The group, led by Joe Kosek, who himself piloted gliders just like this in the war, is bringing the 1943 Schweiser TG-3 glider back to its former glory.

The glider was a civilian glider and then used by the armed forces to train glider pilots in WWII.

Gliders were very historically important in many famous battles of WWII, including D-Day. However many are not aware of their significance. That’s what this group aims to share with the world.

