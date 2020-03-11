DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Senator Bernie Sanders took aim at President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response Monday during a roundtable discussion.

Speaking in Detroit, Sanders called on a new task force to handle the situation.

“That task force should be a 100% nonpolitical task force led by our best scientists and public health experts, not politicians. If there’s ever a time you don’t want to mix politics with a health care crisis, this is that moment,” said Sanders.

Sanders was joined by doctors who say the healthcare system is feeling heavy stress from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.