GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A medical group in Grand Rapids has a new member its team and she’s giving everyone a little more hope.

You’re looking at the pup herself named Hope!

She’s an emotional support therapy dog training right now for the American Medical Response Team.

The cute black golden-doodle will follow medical professionals around helping them on the job.

Once fully trained, Hope will provide comfort to trauma patients.

She’s expected to complete her training sometime next year.

