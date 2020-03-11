MACOMB COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – Lots of eyes will be on Macomb County Tuesday night, a county considered important for any candidate trying to win Michigan.

President Donald Trump carried the county back in 2016 and eventually won Michigan.

Same with former president Barack Obama back in 2014.

We spoke with Macomb County officials on its influence in the race.

Macomb doesn’t always predict the state’s winner.

In the 2016 Democratic Primary, Macomb was one of the few counties Hillary won, however she lost to Sanders by a little more than one percent in Michigan.

