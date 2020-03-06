Cindy Eggleton, Co-Founder & CEO of Brilliant Detroit, with Community Connect Host Lisa Germani (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)





Brilliant Detroit was founded in 2015 to provide a new approach to early childhood development. This was done through by using underutilized housing stock to create early child and family centers in neighborhoods.

Cindy Eggleton, Co-Founder & CEO of Brilliant Detroit, joins Lisa Germani on COMMUNITY CONNECT to talk about how Brilliant Detroit’s Kid Success Neighborhoods provide school readiness programs to kids and support systems for families.

