



Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) tells CW50 it did fine King Cole for food law violations.

Dozens of people came forward accusing the grocery store of selling spoiled food.

They held a protest outside the store yesterday.

MDARD says it fined the grocery store February 24 and it conducted two inspections since then.

In a statement to CW50, MDARD “This is the first step in MDARD’S progressive enforcement policy. The department will continue to regularly visit the store and take the next steps in enforcement… Up to and including license revocation if King Cole doesn’t come into compliance with the state’s food safety requirements.”

