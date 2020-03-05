



Covenant House Michigan is more than a shelter. They provide both sanctuary and support to homeless and trafficked youth of Michigan. The kids who come to Covenant House have been abused and neglected. The kids have been abandoned by those who are supposed to care for them and they come to Covenant House to be a part of a family.

Gerry Piro, Executive Director of Covenant House Michigan, joins Lisa Germani on COMMUNITY CONNECT to talk about how Covenant House is able to offer housing and support services to young people in need that currently is reaching 74,000 youth every year.

To learn more, go to CovenantHouseMi.org

Watch Gerry on COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50