MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – There’s information in the ongoing investigation of a former University of Michigan football team doctor.

Attorneys for more than 50 victims now say they will not sue the university.

The victims accuse Robert Anderson of sexual misconduct during his 35-year tenure at U of M.

The victims also say the university did not listen to their claims.

While the case isn’t over, the attorneys say they will work with the university.

“We believe that the university is willing to work with us and maintain the confidentiality of our clients. And we contend on continuing to reach out to the university and speak with them to accomplish these goals,” said Michael Nimmo, victim’s attorney.

More than 100 people called a university hotline detailing abuse by Anderson.

He later died in 2008.

The university is still asking anyone with information to come forward.

