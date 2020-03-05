SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – This is one of over 100 stores set to close in 60 days.

Art Van employees say they got the news about liquidation plans early Thursday morning.

Workers say they were shocked, but had a feeling that big changes were near for the furniture giant.

Employees say high performing stores like the Novi location and the 14 Mile and Van Dyke store is expected to stay open through liquidation, but some stores could close by the weekend.

As of Thursday, those decisions are still up in the air.

Employees also told CW50’s Cryss Walker that some customers could be seeing refunds for custom orders.

Art Van went into business back in 1959… and expanded throughout the Midwest in Michigan, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio.

Customers say they’re surprised to learn about the closure considering Art Van’s long history in the furniture business.

