Behind the scenes with Nafessa Williams, Cress Williams and China Anne McClain (Photo: Jace Downs/The CW)
BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, March 2, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
THE PIERCE FAMILY PREPARES FOR WAR – After learning that Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady) and the Markovians are coming to attack Freeland, the Pierce family prepares for war.
Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star.
Oz Scott directed the episode written by Pat Charles (#315). Original airdate 3/2/2020.