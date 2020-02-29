Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman (Photo: Cate Cameron/The CW)

BATWOMAN – Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

LIES AND LOYALTY – Kate (Ruby Rose) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must reconcile with their past as Kate questions just how much she can trust her former lover.

Kate and Luke (Camrus Johnson) have an encounter with an old friend.

Mary (Nicole Kang) grapples with the fate of the Kane family as Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) seeks Jacob’s (Dougray Scott) help.

Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and a new cohort are in on yet another nefarious plan, but her motives are more than they seem.

Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Natalie Abrams (#107).

Original airdate 11/17/2019.

