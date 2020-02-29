Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen (Photo: Katie Yu/The CW)

THE FLASH – Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

LOVE IS IN THE AIR – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe – Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff).

Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love.

Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#611).

Original airdate 2/11/2020.