Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Julia Chan as Pepper Smith, Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez and Lucy Hale as Katy Keene (Photo: David Giesbrecht/The CW)

KATY KEENE – Thursday, March 4, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

SECRETS REVEALED – With Katy (Lucy Hale) trying to get into fashion school, she knows she needs a recommendation letter, so she turns to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) who puts her to the test in making her the ultimate dress in exchange, putting the pressure on Katy.

Forced to stay inside because of the polar vortex, tensions grow high when Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Pepper (Julia Chan) get into a fight and Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) breaks Katy’s number one rule.

Meanwhile, Josie is torn about the deal Alexander’s (Lucien Laviscount) dad made her, especially after what Alexander (Camille Hyde) shows her.

Zane Holtz also stars.

Ryan Shiraki directed the episode written by Leo Richardson (#105).

Original airdate 3/5/2020.

Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.