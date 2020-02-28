



Food plays a significant role in many cultural traditions and Sweet Magnolia’s does their part in bringing traditional southern dishes to southeastern Michigan. Sweet Magnolia’s is a restaurant in Southfield, named after Carolyn Cannon’s mother Magnolia with a menu full of personal recipes that have been passed down through generations.

Johnny Cannon, the owner of Sweet Magnolia’s and Jathan Cannon, Manager of Sweet Magnolia’s, join Host Lisa Germani in the kitchen on COMMUNITY CONNECT to show how to prepare one of their famous side dishes while explaining some of the history behind the dish.

To learn more, visit Sweet-Magnolias.com

Sweet Magnolia’s Dishes:

Sweet Magnolia's Dishes Sweet Magnolia's Dishes (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

Caramel Apple Infused Chicken and Waffles Caramel Apple Infused Chicken and Waffles (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

Sweet Magnolia's Dishes Sweet Magnolia's Dishes (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

Collard Greens Collard Greens (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

Black-Eyed Peas Fritters Black-Eyed Peas Fritters (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

Red Velvet Chicken and Waffles Red Velvet Chicken and Waffles (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

Jerk Oxtail Pasta Jerk Oxtail Pasta (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

St. Louis Style Ribs St. Louis Style Ribs (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

