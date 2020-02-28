Filed Under:Black History, Collard Greens, Community Connect, cooking, Cooking Segment, Food, Lisa Germani, Sweet Magnolia's


Southfield (CW50) – Food plays a significant role in many cultural traditions and Sweet Magnolia’s does their part in bringing traditional southern dishes to southeastern Michigan. Sweet Magnolia’s is a restaurant in Southfield, named after Carolyn Cannon’s mother Magnolia with a menu full of personal recipes that have been passed down through generations.

Jathan Cannon, Manager of Sweet Magnolia’s, with Community Connect Host Lisa Germani (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

Johnny Cannon, the owner of Sweet Magnolia’s and Jathan Cannon, Manager of Sweet Magnolia’s, join Host Lisa Germani in the kitchen on COMMUNITY CONNECT to show how to prepare one of their famous side dishes while explaining some of the history behind the dish.

Johnny Cannon, Owner of Sweet Magnolia’s, and Jathan Cannon, Manager of Sweet Magnolia’s, with Community Connect Host Lisa Germani (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

To learn more, visit Sweet-Magnolias.com

Sweet Magnolia’s Dishes:

Watch Johnny and Jathan on COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50.

Comments

Leave a Reply