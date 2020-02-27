(CBS DETROIT) – Home Depot is recalling one of its dressers over a possible tip-over risk.

The consumer product safety commission says this four-drawer home decorators collection print block is unstable if not put along a wall.

They say the dresser could easily tip over and injure a child.

This dresser was on sale from 2015 to last December.

If you purchased it, Home depot says it’s offering a full refund.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.