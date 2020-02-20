SALINE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Parents packed in at the Saline Elementary School Wednesday night, having a conversation over race and discrimination.

The meeting is just one of five scheduled with the community after a heated exchange at a previous meeting raised new concerns.

Teachers joined in on the conversation to find new ways to talk about the difficult subject.

Many of the parents there say they agree part of the curriculum needs to change.

The district says the listening sessions are to address any form of racism.

