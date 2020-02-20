ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Officials have announced a new hotline for any former patient of doctor Robert Anderson.

Anderson is accused of sexual misconduct during his time as a doctor for the university football team.

He retired in 2003 after 35 years, and died in 2008.

The university is asking any former athlete with information to come forward.

“It’s critically important that people come forward and alert us to misconduct, past or present, so that we can take action,” said U of M Spokesperson, Rick Fitzgerald.

U of M officials say the first time they heard of any accusations was in 2018.

As of Thursday afternoon, six people have come forward with claims against Anderson.

