MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – New concerns along the Michigan coast, where leaders are asking for federal help in the battle against flooding and erosion.

The problem is currently affecting thousands and threatening their homes.

Senator Debbie Stabenow visited the Bay County Wednesday, calling for a plan.

“We really don’t have a choice, when we look at what’s happening with the high-water levels. And we have to address it a short time, and we have to address it long term,” she said.

Bangor Township officials say the problem isn’t enough to declare a state of emergency.

They’re hoping for a state of disaster declaration along the shoreline area.

