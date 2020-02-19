MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – A community in northeast lower Michigan just topped the list as the best place for a new satellite launch facility.

The list was originally pushed by State Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas.

Oscoda came out on top for a proposed low-orbit launch facility.

In a press conference earlier Tuesday, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association says this would help the auto industry with their future of autonomous cars.

“Part of what we’re trying to do is if you look at our rich history in automotive, our next wave is going to be the autonomous vehicle. We want Michigan and Michigan people leading that drive to put the communication systems up north in the satellite system,” said Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association Executive Director Gavin Brown.

Currently there are 280 companies in the state certified as aerospace manufacturers.

Experts say the industry has a $1.2 billion impact on Michigan’s economy.

