DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two people are in custody and Detroit police say they’re searching for a third after an AK-47 was found inside the Greektown Casino Hotel.

Police say they found the high-powered rifle under an ice machine, along with a bible listing different US cities.

They’re working with the FBI and Michigan State Police due to concerns over the list.

So far, they have not identified any motive and are still investigating.

