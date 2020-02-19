MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Pier 1 Imports says it is moving ahead with plans to close stores amid its bankruptcy filing.

Nearly 450 stores will close, including seven in Michigan.

Two of those are in the metro area.

One in Allen Park along Fairlane Drive and the other is in Royal Oak along Woodward Avenue.

Pier 1 says it is looking for a potential buyer to stay afloat.

Michigan Pier 1 stores closing

Allen Park: 3200 Fairlane Drive

Comstock Park: 3909 Alpine Ave. NW

Holland: 2308 North Park Drive

Lansing: 647 N Market Place Blvd.

Marquette: 3155 US Highway 41 West

Royal Oak: 31800 Woodward Ave.

Saginaw: 2508 Tittabawassee Road

