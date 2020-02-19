(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump granted clemency Tuesday to 11 people, but still no word on former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick is currently serving a 28-year sentence, stemming from a 2013 public corruption conviction.

Millionaire Peter Karmanos has petitioned the president to commute Kilpatrick’s sentence.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Kilpatrick’s appeals lawyer says he hasn’t been contacted by the White House.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.