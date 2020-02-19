MIDLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A California dog lost in Michigan for two years is finally heading back to his forever home.

Snowball came to Midland with his owner back in 2018.

His owner says during the visit, Snowball wandered off and she had left without him.

Last year, a woman found him in a wooded area and started feeding him.

For her, it was a daily routine.

“And within about five minutes he’d show up across the street from my house, and we went from there. He led, and I followed his lead,” said Amy Earley.

Snowball was eventually turned in and his owner in California got the news.

Officials say Snowball will head back once he’s been checked out.

