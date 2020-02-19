LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – If you live in Livonia, you might notice a change to your water soon.

The city says starting Wednesday, all homeowners should expect lower water pressure and discoloration.

The city’s water department will be working on adjustments to its water distribution system during that time.

Officials say all properties west of Merriman Road is affected.

If your water appears discolored or cloudy, the city says to shut it off and wait an hour.

The work is expected to finish this Friday.