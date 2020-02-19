LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Lansing woman hailed a hero after she jumped in to save a man at the gym.

Shayanna Conley says she was at the right place at the right time when her husband found a man unresponsive at a Planet Fitness.

Thankfully her 20-years of experience as a respiratory therapist kicked in and she was able to get a pulse by performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

Conley says it should be a lesson for all.

“People should take the initiative to learn the basic cardiac life support. You just don’t know when you would need it it’s very useful to know what to do in the event that it happens,” she said.

Another healthcare worker also jumped in to help and the man is expected to recover.

