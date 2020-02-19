(CBS DETROIT) – Fiat Chrysler scored a minor victory Tuesday against General Motors.

A U.S. district judge is allowing them to delay turning over documents requested by GM in an ongoing racketeering lawsuit.

The suit accuses Fiat Chrysler of corrupting labor negotiations to hurt GM.

The Detroit automaker has until March 9 to respond to Fiat Chrysler’s request to dismiss the case.

