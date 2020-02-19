HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It’s the end of an era at General Motor’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant.

The automaker is turning the plant into a hub for its electric vehicles.

General Motors says work and upgrades on the plant will start next month, to handle electric vehicles.

They’ve invested $2.2 billion to convert the old plant.

This will become the first all-electric assembly plant for GM.

The automaker says they’ll roll out their electric hummer from Hamtramck by next year.

