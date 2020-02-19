ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan is investigating a former football team doctor over possible sexual misconduct.

Doctor Robert Anderson worked at U of M from 1968 until his retirement in 2003.

He later died in 2008.

The university issued the alert earlier Wednesday when a former student athlete wrote to the athletic director, detailing abuse by Anderson during his medical exams.

University officials say they’ve now found multiple people accusing Anderson of misconduct.

They’re asking any other former student athletes with information to come forward.

