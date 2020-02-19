MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The metro area is losing a staple seafood market which served Detroit for 45 years.

The Eastern Market Seafood Company is closing permanently Feb. 29.

Its owner announced his retirement in a statement Monday and says he’s selling the building.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the existing building will undergo renovations and is expected to remain a seafood market.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.