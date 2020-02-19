DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A site along the Detroit River where a seawall collapsed is sparking contamination concerns and now environmental advocates are pushing for the Detroit City Council to pass an ordinance to protect the drinking water.

“It will require seawall inspections which again is a gap at the state and federal levels,” said Detroit City Councilmember Raqueal Cantaneda-Lopez.

Protesters walked the picket lines outside Detroit City Hall Tuesday as Cantaneda-Lopez led the charge pressing for tougher regulations on the Detroit River.

“The fear of the contamination that’s embedded in the soil that’s gonna be you know kicked up when they’re actually dredging the river and as well as the sink hole and it spreading into the water,” she said.

Castaneda-Lopez is sponsoring the ordinance introduced before council, outlining measures to prevent future contamination to the river which is a source for drinking water to millions.

The ordinance was submitted two months after a dock gave way spilling aggregates and exposing the river to toxic chemicals like uranium, PCBS and cyanide.

The legislation supports drinking water protections by enhancing emergency management procedures, mandatory permits and enforcing penalties and fines.

The ordinance now moves to the public health and safety committee for consideration.

