DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit City Council passed a stricter ordinance on dogs Tuesday after two kids were mauled to death.

One ordinance called “Emma’s Clause” allows animal control officers to follow up with owners.

It’s named after 4-year-old Emma Hernandez who was mauled by a pitbull last August.

Emma’s clause takes effect immediately.

The other changes allow for more enforcement of existing laws on potentially dangerous animals.

