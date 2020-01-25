L. Steven Taylor as Cupid, Danielle Rose Russell as Hope and Aria Shahghasemi as Landon (Photo: Mark Hill/The CW)

LEGACIES – Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

LOVE IS IN THE AIR WHEN CUPID SHOWS UP IN MYSTIC FALLS — After learning that Josie, Lizzie and Alaric are in trouble, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) leads the charge to save them.

Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) seizes the chance to keep an eye on the latest monster in town in order to prove himself useful.

Elsewhere, MG’s (Quincy Fouse) attempt at a perfect first date with Kym (guest star Ebboney Wilson) takes a disastrous turn when Hope enlists his help in her plan.

Chris Lee also stars.

Darren Grant directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#211).

Original airdate 1/30/2020.